Saturday, March 18, 2023
Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I attended a movie last Monday. I purchased the tickets on line so we would not have to wait in line to get them We arrived 42 minutes early because it was $6 movie night. I did not expect to find a line starting inside clear out to the main entrance doors. There was no one (employee) around to help with navigating this mass of people. One line outside and two lines inside. Nobody knew which line to get into once we got inside the curtain. No one to ask. Why two lines? Why only one movie house? The Developer continues to build hundreds of new homes and then offers only one movie theater for thousands of people. I will be taking my business to Ocala or Leesburg in the future if I want to see a movie. With two additional movie houses available, I don’t under stand why we all have to crowd into one. They continue to take away facilities that were once offered to Village residents, but now are gone. That’s not how you make people happy.

Jerry Baden
Village of Woodbury

 

