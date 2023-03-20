Man wanted on numerous warrants nabbed at Wawa in Oxford

A man wanted on numerous warrants was nabbed at Wawa in Oxford.

A silver Chrysler Pacifica was backed into a parking place at 4:21 a.m. Monday at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301. A man was sleeping in the driver’s seat and a woman was sleeping in the passenger seat, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man in the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Zachary Daniel Strickland of Ocala. He had produced his driver’s license “after some hesitation.” He claimed he and the woman “were on their way to Ocala to stay with family.”

A check revealed Strickland was wanted on numerous Marion County felony warrants.

He was taken into custody and booked on $53,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.