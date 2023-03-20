63 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...

Man wanted on numerous warrants nabbed at Wawa in Oxford

By Staff Report
Zachary Strickland
Zachary Strickland

A man wanted on numerous warrants was nabbed at Wawa in Oxford.

A silver Chrysler Pacifica was backed into a parking place at 4:21 a.m. Monday at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301. A man was sleeping in the driver’s seat and a woman was sleeping in the passenger seat, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man in the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Zachary Daniel Strickland of Ocala. He had produced his driver’s license “after some hesitation.” He claimed he and the woman “were on their way to Ocala to stay with family.”

A check revealed Strickland was wanted on numerous Marion County felony warrants.

He was taken into custody and booked on $53,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says that the golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Vote to make America free again

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that we need to vote to make America free again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44

A Hammock at Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that residents need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44.

Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that amenity fees are being funneled to fund improvements south of State Road 44.

Photos