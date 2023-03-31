Beverly Jean Urban

Beverly Jean (Strauss) Urban, age 86 of The Villages, FL. passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 28, 2023. Bev was born in Syracuse, NY on November 7, 1936 to Joseph and Dorothy (Stolz) Strauss. Bev graduated from Milford High School in Milford, MI in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bernie Urban, on May 10, 1958. Together with Bernie, Bev was thankful to raise their two children, Gary Michael and Lisa Marie. Bev enjoyed many years singing with the group Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing, knitting, golfing and playing cards with all of her friends and family. She and Bernie taught their grand-kids how to play Euchre.

Left to cherish her love and life, her adoring and devoted husband Bernie, son Gary (Monique) Urban, daughter Lisa (Robert) Stark, grandchildren Kelly (Josh) Russell, Katlin (Chad) Shepard, Kassandra (Jake) Chasse, Conor Urban, great grandchildren, Audrey, Amelia and Jay Lee Russell, Betty Jean Shepard, Colton and Rylee Chasse. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Michael, sister-in-law Toni Strauss and great-grandson, Lane Matthew.

A memorial service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice. Interment will be held at a later date in Michigan.