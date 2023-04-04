Habitual offender driving U-Haul arrested after caught back behind wheel

A habitual offender driving a U-Haul was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Adam Michael Billings, 32, of Lady Lake, was driving a U-Haul moving van at about 9 a.m. Friday at Griffin View Drive and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was spotted by an officer who was aware Billings was driving on a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Billings had been arrested in 2017 near the Shay Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

During a traffic stop, a computer check confirmed that Billings’ license had been revoked in 2020 and he has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. He has had seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.