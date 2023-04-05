69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...

Robert Boucher

By Staff Report
Robert Thomas Boucher
Robert Thomas Boucher

Robert ‘Bob’ Boucher passed away peacefully on March 29th in Saline Michigan. Bob was born on December 15th, 1929 to Leona Falk and Malcom Boucher in Detroit Michigan. After graduating high school in Ann Arbor, he enlisted in the navy.

Bob married Janet Hand in 1961. Together they had two sons, Gordon and James and lived together in. Bob worked as a plumber at the University of Michigan for over 30 years until he retired in 1984. Bob and Janet spent much of their early retired years going back and forth from their home in Saline to their house in the Villages Florida until they moved down to Florida permanently in 1987.

In his younger years, Bob was a successful fast pitch softball player, spending much of his days on the diamonds in Ann Arbor. Bob enjoyed the warm weather that Florida brought but continued his love for Michigan sports. Bob was an avid golfer and bowler.

Bob enjoyed visits from his family and spending his years with his wife Janet. You could often find him enjoying a beer at the Tikki Bar or shouting at a sporting event on TV.

Bob is survived by his sons Gordon (Sue) of Dexter, James of Ann Arbor and daughter Christine of Colorado. He is also survived by his granddaughter Nicole (Phil) Atkin of Dexter and grandson Brandon Boucher of Milan and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet, his parents and sister Joyce Cheesman.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump

A Village of Poinciana resident says it is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t simply blame snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends you can’t blame snowbirds for a lack of tee times.

It’s important to yield

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the importance of yielding.

Why does someone buy a home here and then complain?

A Village of Fenney resident is wondering why someone would buy a home in The Villages and then spend all their time complaining.

Too many people complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle South resident makes the point that Villagers who are constantly complaining should see that the glass is half full. Or more.

Photos