Robert Boucher

Robert ‘Bob’ Boucher passed away peacefully on March 29th in Saline Michigan. Bob was born on December 15th, 1929 to Leona Falk and Malcom Boucher in Detroit Michigan. After graduating high school in Ann Arbor, he enlisted in the navy.

Bob married Janet Hand in 1961. Together they had two sons, Gordon and James and lived together in. Bob worked as a plumber at the University of Michigan for over 30 years until he retired in 1984. Bob and Janet spent much of their early retired years going back and forth from their home in Saline to their house in the Villages Florida until they moved down to Florida permanently in 1987.

In his younger years, Bob was a successful fast pitch softball player, spending much of his days on the diamonds in Ann Arbor. Bob enjoyed the warm weather that Florida brought but continued his love for Michigan sports. Bob was an avid golfer and bowler.

Bob enjoyed visits from his family and spending his years with his wife Janet. You could often find him enjoying a beer at the Tikki Bar or shouting at a sporting event on TV.

Bob is survived by his sons Gordon (Sue) of Dexter, James of Ann Arbor and daughter Christine of Colorado. He is also survived by his granddaughter Nicole (Phil) Atkin of Dexter and grandson Brandon Boucher of Milan and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet, his parents and sister Joyce Cheesman.