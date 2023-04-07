Bacall Recreation Center’s billiards tables to be recovered

The Bacall Recreation Center’s billiards room will be closed for table recovering Wednesday, April 12 to Friday, April 14.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.
The Bacall Recreation Center’s billiards room will be closed for table recovering Wednesday, April 12 to Friday, April 14.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.