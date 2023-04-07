83.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 7, 2023


Bacall Recreation Center’s billiards tables to be recovered

By Staff Report

The Bacall Recreation Center’s billiards room will be closed for table recovering Wednesday, April 12 to Friday, April 14.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation Center at (352) 350-2281.

