Friday, April 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Donald L. Hoven, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. He was born in St. Louis, MO, April 5, 1938. Don graduated from Washington University with a Chemical Engineering degree. He moved to New Jersey in 1976. He had a long and successful career in water utility services and retired in 1999 from United Water Resources.

Don is predeceased by his parents Eugene and Vera (Dorsey) Hoven; his brother, Eugene; brother-in-law, Thomas Spurr; and sons, Howard and Derek.

He is survived by his wife Edith (Farr-Roman) of 45 years; his children, Penny (Ron) Kelly, Donna, Marty, and Frank (Debbie Stelma); his sisters, Dianne (Gene) Ledesma and Linda Spurr; brothers, William (Margaret Black), and Randall (Brenda Boehner); several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Don and his wife were seasoned RVers who traveled throughout 49 states and Canada. They settled in The Villages and have been Villagers since 2011.

