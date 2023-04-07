Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

To the Editor:

First of all I feel The Villages-News.com should be about Villages news not political commentary.

Recently, you published nasty comments from Mr. Moffett about Democrats besmirching our country because Don Trump got caught cheating on his wife.

When Bill Clinton cheated on his wife the Republicans tried to get him impeached. So now that a Republican gets caught cheating on his wife at least twice it’s Mr. Moffett’s idea that the Democrats are to blame.

I say shame on you Mr. Moffett.

Both men cheated on their wives. Both men lied about it. Donald Trump wrote checks to both women to be quiet – and lied about that.

Then he lied about where the money came from – which is illegal- which why he was indicted, 34 times.

You Mr. Moffett should be treating both ex presidents the same.

If you are upset now wait until he is convicted of attempted voter tampering in Georgia.

“Just find me 11,780 votes”

Jim Krysiak

Village of Bonnybrook