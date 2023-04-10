John Robert Murgatroyd, Jr. 65, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 1, 2023 at his home in Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Tina Murgatroyd for 15 years.

John was born in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late John and Alice Gerner. Prior to his retirement he was a Maintenance Director in the Healthcare industry. He enjoyed drawing, reading, and taking vacations.

John is survived by his wife, Tina Murgatroyd of Summerfield, FL, Father-in-law, Kenneth Pritchard, Stepdaughter, Michelle Carter, Stepson, John Hart Jr.; Step Grandchildren: Amber Bolan, Dustin Riley, Kaycee Riley and Keith Riley.

He was preceded in death by his parents. And Mother-in-Law Marsha Pritchard.