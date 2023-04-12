Villagers sick and tired of landfill being crammed full with debris from south

A demolition and construction debris landfill off Moyer Loop will continue to operate for another eight years after Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night renewed the landfill’s permit.

The renewal came despite objections from several neighbors who said the landfill should be moved south of State Road 44 where it would be closer to home construction.

Operated by 466A Landfill Facility, the landfill is surrounded by several popular Villages golf courses and homes in the Village of Pine Ridge.

The permit renewal includes a requirement for monthly sweeping of the access road and pick up of debris that falls of trucks.

But neighborhood resident Allen Brydger said that may not be enough.

“Constant monitoring is needed,” he told commissioners, adding that nearby homeowners must cope with a daily layer of dust.

Brydger said more landscape screening is needed to hide the landfill mounds from view and wondered whether landfill has reached its height restriction. He also said he counted a dozen trucks bringing debris to the landfill during a 15-minute period.

Other residents criticized the landfill in written comments.

Nelson and Deb Pedrick complained about noise and “the constant beep beep of the backup alarm on construction equipment.”

They said it should be shut down and moved south.

“Moving it south would locate it closer to the new construction area and make it closer for the contractors to dump their debris,” they wrote.

Peter Popko agreed.

“We have been subjected to industrial noise and dust for eight years,” he wrote. “It is time to create a new site south of (State Road) 44 for the housing growth occurring there.”

William and Beverly Mero complained about a “horrible smell” that comes from the landfill during the summer heat.

Representing the landfill owner, Ted Wicks of Wicks Consulting of Tavares said the operator “probably could do a better job” picking up stray debris.

He said the northern 40 acres of the landfill, which is closest to homes, will be shut down soon because it has nearly reached its height limit of 150 feet.

Commissioner Jeffery Bogue said it seemed like the landfill operators want to be a good neighbor, but asked whether more requirements may be needed besides monthly sweeping.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the county has been doing the monthly sweeping, which has been enough to stem resident complaints.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey said if a serious problem arises, the county can require immediate correction.