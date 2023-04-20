71.9 F
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Sunset Illuminating Clouds At Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful sunset lighting up the clouds at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Sandra Podence for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Photos