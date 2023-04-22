Villager who got pinned under golf cart will lose license in DUI case

A Villager who got pinned under his golf cart after a crash last year near The Villages Golf Cars will lose his driver’s license as the result of sentencing on a charge of driving under the influence.

Edward Porch, 63, who lives in the Ingleside Villas, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to the DUI charge. In addition to losing his driver’s license for six months, he has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The native New Yorker crashed his gold Yamaha golf cart and was pinned underneath it at about 10 p.m. April 20, 2022 near The Villages Golf Cars in Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness who saw the crash was able to get the golf cart off of Porch, who had been traveling alone. There were tire tracks leading up to The Villages Golf Cars and it appeared he’d struck a window.

Porch was “bleeding profusely” from a deep laceration on his top lip. He had another laceration on the tip of his left nostril as well as road rash on his right lower forearm and forehead. He was taken by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. When interviewed by a police oficer at the ER, Porch refused to provide a blood sample.

However, the police officer, working in conjunction with the state attorney’s office, obtained a subpoena for Porch’s medical records. Once the records were obtained, the officer found that Porch had a .260 blood alcohol content on the night of the crash, which is more than three times the legal limit. A warrant was obtained for Porch’s arrest and he was taken into custody in January.