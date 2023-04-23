Anita M. Hehn, age 80 of the Villages, Florida, joined her beloved husband, Paul with their heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in the Village of Alhambra. She was born in Allentown, PA on July 20, 1942.

After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Reading, PA, Anita attended Kutztown University, Kutztown, PA and graduated with a Bachelor of Education. She later earned a Master of Education, also at Kutztown University. Anita served as a teacher for 25 years in the Reading School District, inspiring a love of reading in her students with her creative “Pirates Cove” classroom reading nook.

Upon retirement, Anita devoted her time to horseback riding, exploring the wooded PA landscape on the back of her trusted steed, Sassy. After moving to the Villages, Anita and Sassy joined the “Horse – n – Around” club. Combining her love of horses and history, Anita served as a docent at the Florida Carriage Museum until its closure. Anita enjoyed traveling with her husband and grandson, Jeffrey, soaring to new heights with a hot air balloon ride in North Carolina. When not writing poetry, creating magical fountain landscapes in her backyard, or setting up her Christmas village, she could be found reading to her great granddaughter, Lynia. Anita’s poetry, published in The Villages Daily Sun, spoke of the friendships she formed, the companionship of her Jack Russell Terrier, Phantom, and the great grief she experienced at the passing of the love of her life and devoted husband of 53 years. Anita was a faithful Catholic, and parishioner of Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Anita is survived by her three children, Paul C. Hehn and his wife, Debra of Audubon, PA; Karen and her husband, Theodore Murphy, Jr. of Crestview, FL; Valerie Bisconti of Lady Lake, FL; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Bisconti, Paul J. Hehn, Savannah Hehn, Justin Hehn, Luke Murphy, predeceased grandson, Matthew Murphy; three great grandchildren, Lynia Bisconti, Ellie Hehn and newborn Paul M. Hehn; one sister, Elaine Donovan of Englishtown, NJ, and one brother, George Allgoever of Valrico, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hehn and parents, George Allgoever and Mary (Yandersitz) Allgoever.

A mass of celebration will take place at Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL, May 4, 2023 at 8:30am. Inurnment of ashes will follow at 11:00 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures, Webster, FL, https://minitherapy.org/, will be appreciated.