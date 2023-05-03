Man arrested with marijuana plant after FBI executes search warrant at his home

A man was arrested with a marijuana plant growing in a bucket after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies assisted the FBI when the search warrant was served Tuesday at the home of 68-year-old Steven Frank Nurek at 11722 SE 72nd Terrace Road in Belleview, according to an arrest report. A green leafy plant submerged in soil in a white bucket was found in Nurek’s backyard. The plant contained buds, flowers and a root system.

Nurek said he attempted to grow the the marijuana plant a year earlier. He said he uses marijuana for recreational use. He did not possess a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested on a felony charge of cultivation of cannabis. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.