83.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
type here...

Man arrested with marijuana plant after FBI executes search warrant at his home

By Staff Report
Steven Frank Nurek
Steven Frank Nurek

A man was arrested with a marijuana plant growing in a bucket after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies assisted the FBI when the search warrant was served Tuesday at the home of 68-year-old Steven Frank Nurek at 11722 SE 72nd Terrace Road in Belleview, according to an arrest report. A green leafy plant submerged in soil in a white bucket was found in Nurek’s backyard. The plant contained buds, flowers and a root system.

Nurek said he attempted to grow the the marijuana plant a year earlier. He said he uses marijuana for recreational use. He did not possess a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested on a felony charge of cultivation of cannabis. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Traffic problems will only get worse in Sawgrass Grove area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident warns that traffic problems will only get worse in the Sawgrass Grove area.

Here’s an answer to no bag drop complaint at golf course

A staffer at the Southern Oaks golf course has a solution for a Villager who complained because there is no bag drop there.

Don’t trust the bicyclists or the blinkers

A Village of Hacienda South resident urges her fellow drivers to exercise caution when interacting with bicyclist and vehicles using turn signals. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We should have expected explosive growth in The Villages

A Village of Valle Verde resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shakes her head in astonishment that residents are “surprised” at the explosive growth of The Villages.

The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town. He suggests some changes in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos