Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Speeding driver who failed to pay previous ticket winds up in jail

By Staff Report
Anthony Ward
Anthony Ward

A speeding driver who failed to pay a previous ticket wound up in jail.

Anthony Ward, 28, of Ocklawaha, was driving a brown Chevy sedan at 7:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Edwards Road when he was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Ward’s license had been suspended on March 20 for failure to pay a criminal citation. He had previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2018.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

