Thomas R. Evans, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away April 24, 2023.

Born in Auburn, NY, he was a proud LeMoyne graduate where he met his wife, Marlene. Tom was an engineer at Fisher Body in Syracuse until his retirement.

Tom was predeceased by his wife. He is survived by daughter, Suzanne Evans and son-in-law, Martin McMurtrie; brother, Joe and his wife Linda; and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Society, 259 East Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY 13202.