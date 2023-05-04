Robert L. Graham, Jr., 89, of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. Robert was born January 17, 1934 in Columbia, PA to Robert L. and Agnes (nee Haldeman) Graham.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jerelyn Lindenberger.

Robert was survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elaine K. (nee Ruth) Graham; children: Barbara (Mike) Schauren, Kathy (William) Solley, Theresa (Brian) Siegrist, Deb (Randy) Houseal, Bob (Cindy) Graham, Lori (Mark) Zercher, and Sheri (Phil) Mellinger; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:30 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00 am Monday, May 8th at First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

10:30 am Tuesday, May 9th there will be a graveside service at Florida National Cemetery 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL – Exit 309 on I-75 – There will be a procession to the FL Nat. Cemetery departing at exactly 9:30 am from Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert L. Graham Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.