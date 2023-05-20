Daytime closures will begin Monday on County Road 462 in Wildwood

County Road 462 between U.S. 301 and County Road 205 will be closed beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

The City of Wildwood will be installing a water main along County Road 462, necessitating the daytime road closure.

Detour signs will be in place to aid drivers during this time. Detour signs will be covered and the road will be open from approximately 4:30 p.m. until 8 a.m the next morning. To navigate the detour, drivers will need to use County Road 222 to the north of County 462 and County Road 209 to the west of U.S. 301. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution while driving in the area.

For more details on the detour, check out the attached document 462 Detour