78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 15, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after attempting to leave accident at Winn-Dixie

By Meta Minton
Kenneth Eric Sawyer
Kenneth Eric Sawyer

A Villager was arrested after attempting to leave an accident at Winn-Dixie.

Kenneth Eric Sawyer, 59, of the Village of Mallory Square, was involved in a crash shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers found Sawyer behind the grocery store and he said he was attempting to flee the accident scene “due to the other driver threatening him.”

He handed an officer his passport and claimed his driver’s license had been reinstated a week ago. However, a computer check showed Sawyer’s license has been suspended due to delinquent child support. It also revealed that Sawyer’s has four prior arrests for driving while license suspended, including one in 2021.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident notes that it is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore.

Misleading information on Sumter County’s fire tax increase

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns against being misled about the increased fire tax in Sumter County.

Anonymous complainer has wreaked havoc in our villa community

A La Crescenta Villas resident describes the havoc that has taken place in his community as the result of an anonymous complaint. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outrageous estimate for my check engine light

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Linden resident warns of an outrageous estimate he received at a local dealership after his check engine light came on.

Villages Recreation & Parks newsletter format change

A Village of Santo Domingo resident does not care for the format change The Villages Recreation & Parks weekly publication. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos