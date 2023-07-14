Villager arrested after attempting to leave accident at Winn-Dixie

A Villager was arrested after attempting to leave an accident at Winn-Dixie.

Kenneth Eric Sawyer, 59, of the Village of Mallory Square, was involved in a crash shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers found Sawyer behind the grocery store and he said he was attempting to flee the accident scene “due to the other driver threatening him.”

He handed an officer his passport and claimed his driver’s license had been reinstated a week ago. However, a computer check showed Sawyer’s license has been suspended due to delinquent child support. It also revealed that Sawyer’s has four prior arrests for driving while license suspended, including one in 2021.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.