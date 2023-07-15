78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 16, 2023
type here...

Official questions expense of replacing flowers four times per year

By Meta Minton

An official is questioning the expense of replacing flowers four times per year in The Villages.

Community Development District 4 Chairman Cliff Wiener said he recently watched as flowers were changed out in his district.

“They looked perfectly fine and we were replacing them,” he said.

The flowers in common areas, particularly along busy thoroughfares, are changed out four times per year.

A landscaper touches up the flowers in a roundabout
A landscaper touches up the flowers in a roundabout.

However, Wiener said CDD 4 could save $55,000 per year if one of the four annual flower replacements was eliminated. He said that considering CDD 4 residents will be facing another hike in their maintenance assessment, $55,000 is a lot of money.

In addition to the replacement of the flowers four times a year, there is also the cost of irrigation.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett cautioned against making a change to the four-times-per-year flower replacement schedule.

“That is probably the most visible thing you have in your district,” Duckett told Wiener during Friday’s CDD 4 board meeting. “The flowers coming out now may look perfect. But that’s not always the case.”

When a frost hits and the flowers suffer damage, residents aren’t happy.

“It’s the first thing we hear about,” Duckett said.

Do you think it’s time to dial back on the flower replacement or should the schedule be kept in place? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County needs to put the brakes on the growth

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

Here’s why The Villages built that new high school

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to why The Villages built the big new high school down in the southern end of The Villages.

Let’s remember the truth about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

A Village of Palo Alto resident objects to a recent Opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and wants to remind readers about a bit of Scott’s history.

Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident notes that it is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore.

Misleading information on Sumter County’s fire tax increase

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns against being misled about the increased fire tax in Sumter County.

Photos