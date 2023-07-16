Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

To the Editor:

Trump’s speech last Saturday to his audience was the same one Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin would have given to the people before they took over their government.

Nothing in his speech said what he would do to make America or its people’s lives better. What he said was he’s going to get even to all the people who he believes have wrong him.

There is a small group of people that have bowed down and kissed his ring. You remember, the corrupt people that broke the law and he pardoned along with some that attacked the capital? Many may be become his new staff.

Among his favorite people that he will overlook or give power too are Hitler’s skin-heads, white nationalist movement, and all of the racist groups he thinks will keep him in power.

Now he wants to take over the education institutions’. Maybe he’ll print a little red book like China’s Mao Zedong to indoctrinate his people

David Engelhardt

Village of Summerhill