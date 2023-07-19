Maureen Bueter

Maureen Ann O’Connor Bueter, age 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 14, 2023. She was born on April 22, 1946, in Queens, New York, to the late William and Margaret Ann (Lee) McKenna.

Maureen was a high school teacher after receiving her Doctorate of Education. She continued her education to become a Doctor of Pharmacy. Maureen led a fulfilling professional life, dedicated to helping others and positively impacting the lives of many. Her compassionate nature and commitment to her professions left a lasting impression on those she served.

In addition to Maureen’s successful professional career, she raised a wonderful family of four loving daughters with her first husband Robert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert and two daughters Elizabeth and Margaret.

Later in life Maureen met John, who she decided to spend the rest of her life with in The Villages. She is survived by her daughters Cassandra Ann O’Connor and Kathleen (Anthony) Rose Vernace, who were a constant source of pride and joy in her life. Maureen’s love extended to her siblings as well, with her sister Katherine (Michael) Friscia and brother Kevin (Patricia) McKenna sharing a close bond with her throughout the years.

Maureen had many hobbies and interests, but the most important to her was her love of training and riding horses.

Maureen’s legacy lives on through her eight cherished grandchildren (Jessica O’Connor-Rich; Hana Sangster; Theresa, Michela, Vincent, and Giuliana Vernace; and Maddison and Owen McHugh) who were the light of her life and a testament to the love and values she instilled in her family.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, where the community will gather to celebrate her life and find solace in their shared memories. Following the Mass, burial will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, a peaceful resting place befitting her gentle spirit.

Maureen will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love will forever be etched in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the following charities.

https://www.brightspotnetwork.org/