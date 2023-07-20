Villagers concerned about outsiders fishing at pond near their homes

Villagers are concerned about outsiders fishing at a pond near their homes.

Residents of the Allandale Villas spoke out about their concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Cynthia Levins, acting as a spokesman for her group of neighbors, described the situation which has the residents worried.

“They bring their girlfriends, get out blankets and coolers and have a good old time,” Levin said. “It’s seven or eight people having a good time. Whooping it up.”

She said the picnic areas are being set up within full views of the residents’ windows.

“They are out there staring in my window,” she said.

She described the fishermen as teenagers and said they have been spotted “especially at night.”

She added that children have been along, and she said a little girl who appeared to be three years old was dangerously close to the pond.

“There are two alligators in that pond,” Levins said.

The pond is located off County Road 466A and on the 8th hole of the Truman Executive Golf Course, near Sumter Senior Living.

Levins pointed out that because the pond is located on a golf course, the residents aren’t the only ones impacted by the fishermen. She said golfers are coming into contact with them, too.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the first step will be determining ownership of the pond. She added that unless a pond is posted as “No Fishing,” fishing is not prohibited.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said if it is determined that CDD 7 owns the pond, the board could pass a resolution declaring it a pond that is off limits to fishermen.

“In my opinion something should be done,” Vicenti said.