June V. Henderson, 84 of Fruitland Park, Florida went to be with her Savior on July 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Lybarger. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry in May 2020 and their infant son Samuel, and her sister Shirley Shaulis.

She is survived by her daughters Lana Dixon (William) and Lori Baker, and son Paul Henderson (Leslie), and siblings Ralph Lybarger, Samuel Lybarger, Catherine Langsdale and Naomi Iachini. She was beloved Grammie to nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

June was a friend to everyone she met and will be remembered for her laugh, her hospitality and her help to anyone in need.

A graveside service for both June and Jerry will be held at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg, Florida on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please honor her life by inviting someone for a meal in your home in memory of all the wonderful times spent at her table where she served us all with so much love.