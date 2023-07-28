Congressman Webster salutes passage of bill fully funding veterans’ benefits  

This week, Congressman Daniel Webster and fellow Republicans in the U.S. House voted to pass H.R. 4366, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024, which fully funds veterans’ benefits and programs, and invests in housing for military families, while cutting other unnecessary or wasteful spending.

“H.R. 4366 invests more money into military bases and military construction than the Biden Administration requested, and fully funds veterans’ health care programs and benefits, all while cutting wasteful spending. I’m thrilled my colleagues are joining me in something I’ve been doing and advocating for a decade – rejecting the Washington presumption that nothing in the federal budget can be cut in order to fund our priorities without increasing our deficit,” said Webster, who represents The Villages.

In a press release, Webster described highlights of the bill:

·Fully funds veterans’ health care programs.

·Fully funds veterans’ benefits and VA programs, including the electronic health record modernization initiative.

·Provides nearly $800 million more than President Biden requested for military construction, prioritized for the Pacific theater, barracks, and family housing.

· Prohibits the closure or realignment of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

· Prohibits the use of funds to promote or implement critical race theory and enforcement of the Biden Administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan.

· Eliminates funding for the VA’s Office of Public Affairs.