Congressman Webster blames Biden in DOJ’s latest indictment of Trump

Congressman Daniel Webster is blaming President Biden for the Department of Justice’s latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“Once again, we are witnessing the weaponization of the federal government at the highest level,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Not only are the latest indictments targeting Donald Trump the latest example of a two-tier justice system, it’s an indictment against the First Amendment.”

He said the timing of the new DOJ indictments are particularly suspicious.

“The latest indictments coincidentally come the day after House Republicans heard from Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, testifying that Hunter Biden used his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, for influence with business dealings. The American people see through Biden’s two-tier justice system in this latest attempt to continue their never-ending witch-hunt against the leading Republican Presidential nominee, President Trump,” Webster said.

His comments fall in line with fellow Republicans from Florida.

“It seems like every time we learn more about Biden’s shady business dealings, his DOJ indicts President Trump,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who drew a big crowd in 2021 in an appearance at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, went after the DOJ’s special prosecutor in the case.

“Jack Smith and his indictment will forever go down in history as a total disgrace to the United States of America. President Trump defended our democracy, and we have an obligation to defend him against the Deep State’s crusade to destroy our movement,” said Gaetz.

