Little blue heron at Southern Oaks Golf Club

This little blue heron was enjoying the water at the Southern Oaks Golf Club in The Villages. Thanks to Bob Deraska for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This little blue heron was enjoying the water at the Southern Oaks Golf Club in The Villages. Thanks to Bob Deraska for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.