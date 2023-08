To the Editor:

In my last few Medicare statements I have noticed at least 10 billings for COVID test kits that I have not received or ordered. Contacted Medicare and reported this fraud.

I’m sure I’m not alone. I never used to look at my monthly statements, because I never had to pay any out-of-pocket payments.

Now I’m looking and reporting any and all discrepancies.

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove