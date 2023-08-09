97.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Staples store declared unsafe for occupancy at Rolling Acres Plaza

By Staff Report

The Staples store has been declared unsafe for occupancy at Rolling Acres Plaza.

An orange sign was posted on the door at the store on Wednesday afternoon.

The code enforcement officer for the Town of Lady Lake ordered that the building “must be vacated by all occupants immediately,” according to an orange notice posted on the front door. It is said to be an electrical problem.

Customers were not being allowed into the store, but at least three Staples employees were greeting customers at the door, finding the requested merchandise and making the transactions for them.

There was no indication from the Town of Lady Lake as to how long the building will be considered unsafe to occupy.

