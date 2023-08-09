97.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Villager notches his sixth hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Villager Len Benoit recently got his sixth hole-in-one.

Len Benoit got his sixth hole-in-one.

The 23-year resident of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown scored all six lucky aces on courses in The Villages.

Photos