Pipe repair totals more than $500,000 at pond in Chatham

The repair of corroded pipes at a pond in the Village of Chatham has totaled more than $500,000.

During a routine pipe inspection of the basin on Crowfield Way between the Chatham postal station and the Cameron Villas, staff identified that the equalization pipe between two basins was clogged, according to information presented to the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors Friday at Savannah Center.

Property Management plugged the equalization pipe to pump down one of the basins to repair one pipe and inspect the other three. The equalization pipe was 95 percent clogged and severely corroded. The inspection of the system found one crushed pipe and three pipes that were severely corroded.

Three of the four pipes have been repaired during the fiscal year. The fourth one has been included in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Budget.

The final project costs including design and repairs totaled $545,494.41.