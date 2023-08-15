95 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
All of Maui needs help desperately

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m a UH-Alumni and have friends on all the Islands. The Villages has a Hawaiian’ohana. As I wait to hear from friends and family on Maui, I received a request from the Pacific Whale Foundation to which I belong. They are a 501 (3)c nonprofit. They have 180 employees that fortunately survived the fire but have lost friends, families, pets, homes and jobs.
The story of one employee’s survival, Ms. Cochran, was shared on Apple News. She rescued two elderly neighbors. Bruised, cut and burned, they clung to a rock wall for eight hours in the ocean. Sadly, the 86-year-old died.
Maui’s lifeline is from the sky and the sea. Until then, they must rely on their local family – most who are physically and emotionally devastated.
Pacific Whale Foundation is using their fleet to deliver supplies from the sea.
If you wish to help and want to know your donation is going directly to those in need, PLEASE GO: pacificwhale.org
Your donations are tax deductible.
PWF can be trusted with your monetary donations.
PLEASE – take 5 minutes to fill out the very simple request form. Your donation will directly go to help keep the PWF employees able to continue to keep the PWF fleet in operation. Aloha and Mahalo
Pacificwhale.org

LaVonne Joyce
Village of Bonnybrook

 

