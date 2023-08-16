Larry J. Pilch passed away early Sunday morning August 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife Maryann Pilch. He is also survived by 9 children, 26 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Stynoski and several nieces and nephews.

He had the best friend of a lifetime named Steve Csaszar otherwise known as “Burt.” They grew up together and were brought together through their moms. They rode around the country on their Harleys together as far as Florida to Sturgis.

He served honorably in the Vietnam War. He was not only a father, but a role model for his family.He was unfortunately one of many Vietnam Veterans exposed to Agent Orange and experienced great injustice in this, which will always be recognized not only by his family but by the country.

He was a true lover of animals. He mostly had dogs throughout his life and the most recent ones are Rhino and Bull. He also had a bird, Knucklehead. He was always ready to help someone if they needed help. He will be truly missed by his people and his animals.

When you walked into his house, you knew that it was his house and that he was a fun guy. He had so many gadgets and gizmos that represented who he was and how he went about his life. You can learn so much about him just from being in his home. He collected anything that was of machinery. Vintage cars, motorcycles, and hot wheels. He also collected Vietnam Veteran hats, so many that each of his kids could all have one. His favorite motorcycle is a Harley Davidson and he enjoyed riding it very much.

He spoke the word of God which was very compelling and influential on his kids. He spent his final days with his daughter, Sondra, in which who was present and by his side till the very end. My great aunt, Karen and I are very proud to have written this, God rest Larry Jennings Pilch’s soul.

The family will schedule private services at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.