Cecilia Maxino Encomienda, 91 years old, of Unisan Quezon, Philippines, passed away on August 11th in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 18th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

Funeral service will be held at 8:30 AM on Saturday, August 19th at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley.

Cecilia Encomienda was born in Unisan Quezon, Philippines, to Antonio and Paz Maxino on April 12th, 1932. She married her late husband Renato Encomienda in 1959 in The Philippines before moving to Cleveland, Ohio in 1975. They came to The Villages, Florida in 1996. She was a homemaker, sharing hospitality to friends and family. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church and member of The Villages Filipino-American Club.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her loving husband Renato, and survived in death by her son Roger, his wife Kimberley, her siblings Angie Bin, Carmelita Hembrador, and Dendie Posadas, and her two grandchildren Isabella and Martina Encomienda.