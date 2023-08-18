83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 18, 2023
type here...

The little white cross can divide and conquer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a mediator, I find it interesting if one or both parties are not entering the meeting with an open mind. I would assume the homeowners are at a major disadvantage due to the power and policies of The Villages. David and Goliath? The fact that the issue has not been mediated or a trial held long ago makes me wonder why both sides are “racking up” the expenses.
Who is dragging feet? If the cross is a religious symbol for the owners, place it in the back; publicizing  your faith in this way is not necessarily Christian (in my book). The Villages feel they must control everything, especially the appearance of home; it preserves the image. As a full-time renter, I find these arguments fruitless in view of the enormous challenges we face in this country. However, it’s the little white cross that can divide and conquer.

Charlotte Norris
Family Law & Elder Mediator
Village of Antrim Dells

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

A Lauren Villas resident says there is too much mischief unchecked behavior going on at the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden has turned this country upside down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman who loves her country is horrified at what President Biden has done to America.

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

We should have to use Villages IDs to open pool gates

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for cracking down on violators at the swimming pools.

Those who sold the out-of-compliance homes should pay the price

A reader from Ocala contends the real estate agents who facilitated the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages should be ones who pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos