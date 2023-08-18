The little white cross can divide and conquer

To the Editor:

As a mediator, I find it interesting if one or both parties are not entering the meeting with an open mind. I would assume the homeowners are at a major disadvantage due to the power and policies of The Villages. David and Goliath? The fact that the issue has not been mediated or a trial held long ago makes me wonder why both sides are “racking up” the expenses.

Who is dragging feet? If the cross is a religious symbol for the owners, place it in the back; publicizing your faith in this way is not necessarily Christian (in my book). The Villages feel they must control everything, especially the appearance of home; it preserves the image. As a full-time renter, I find these arguments fruitless in view of the enormous challenges we face in this country. However, it’s the little white cross that can divide and conquer.

Charlotte Norris

Family Law & Elder Mediator

Village of Antrim Dells