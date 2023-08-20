86.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Let’s crack down on political flags

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree that there needs to be stricter rules regarding the painting of driveways. But there also needs to be stricter rules about political flags and signage.

Rochelle Larson
Village of Bonita

 

