Marilyn Bialowas, long time Villages resident passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday 8/13/2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Marilyn was born on January 11, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Perry and Edna Karcher. During her retirement years Marilyn and her husband Don did extensive traveling, cruising and golfing with friends and neighbors. They enjoyed The Villages lifestyle.

Marilyn volunteered her time at a food pantry. She was a Villages Cheerleader for many years and loved every minute of it.

Left to cherish her memory are her wonderful daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Kahler and Lee; Diane Hillabrand and Bill;

Grand Children, Katie Kahler and David Kahler.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00am. Visitation will start at 10:00am