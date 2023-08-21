91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 21, 2023
type here...

Marilyn Bialowas

By Staff Report
Marilyn Bialowas
Marilyn Bialowas

Marilyn Bialowas, long time Villages resident passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday 8/13/2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Marilyn was born on January 11, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Perry and Edna Karcher. During her retirement years Marilyn and her husband Don did extensive traveling, cruising and golfing with friends and neighbors. They enjoyed The Villages lifestyle.
Marilyn volunteered her time at a food pantry. She was a Villages Cheerleader for many years and loved every minute of it.

Left to cherish her memory are her wonderful daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Kahler and Lee; Diane Hillabrand and Bill;
Grand Children, Katie Kahler and David Kahler.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00am. Visitation will start at 10:00am

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Daily Sun Opinion piece on Fire Protection Fee

A Village of Belvedere resident has a response to an Opinion article which appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun.

Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident warns that the Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 grateful for community support

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for community support. A Villager expresses his gratitude in a Letter to the Editor.

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos