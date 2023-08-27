Villager sentenced after crashing BMW into golf carts at Brownwood

A Villager has been sentenced in a drunk driving case after crashing her BMW into golf carts at Brownwood.

Andrea Lee Feeney, 68, of the Village of Lake Deaton, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She was arrested April 5 as a result of a crash which occurred at The Villages Golf Cars on West Torch Lake Drive, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Bystanders called 911 after Feeney’s blue 2021 BMW sport utility vehicle strayed from her lane and struck three golf carts parked outside the golf cart retailer. She was still seated in the BMW when officers arrived at the scene. It appeared she had been drinking. She was transported to UF Health -The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room clinic at Brownwood for a medical evaluation.

Feeney admitted she had been drinking and said she had, “One sangria, two margaritas, I asked them to make them weak.” She refused to provide a breath sample.