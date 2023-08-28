Shirley Jane Johnson, 87 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley J. Johnson.

A beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and wife passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023. She joins her parents, husband, sister, and brother, and leaves behind her son, Richard D. Johnson, granddaughter, Madeleine B. Johnson, nieces Kim Lembo and Cindy White, and many more extended family members.

Born and raised in Quincy, Massachusetts, by immigrants Olof and Margaret (Whalley) Olofson, Shirley graduated from Quincy High School. She spent much of her life living and working in Framingham, Massachusetts, spending her summers on Cape Cod in West Harwich, Massachusetts. Shirley and her husband, Donald R. Johnson, became snowbirds in retirement, residing in The Villages, Florida, for much of the year to avoid the cold and estate taxes.

Known by many as “Nana,”Shirley loved people. Always one for a party, she was a hostess famous for her judicious preparation that often began weeks in advance, coining the phrase ‘fresh frozen.’ Though she eventually passed the reigns for holiday and event preparation, she always had lots of thoughts (and unsolicited guidance) for whomever was in charge.

In retirement, Shirley and Don traveled the world, primarily by cruise ship. Six continents and ‘too many to count’ countries were visited; Shirley evaluated and recalled the trips primarily by the food she encountered familiarity and abundance were key criteria. A favorite trip was a cruise through Scandinavia, notable for the ubiquitous pickled herring, despite the high salt content.

When she wasn’t traveling, Nana loved playing Mah Jong, sitting and gossiping by the pool, doing puzzles, and spending time with friends and family.

Shirley was buried alongside her husband Donald at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.