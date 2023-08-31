‘Overheated’ homeless man arrested after stealing fan from Home Depot

A homeless man who was arrested for theft told police that he stole a fan from a Home Depot in Lady Lake because he was overheated.

Lady Lake Police responded to a theft in progress at Home Depot, located at 871 North US Highway 27/441, at about 1:58 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

According to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department, while law enforcement was en route, units were given the description of a suspect later identified as 43-year-old James Christopher Johnson.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with an asset protection specialist known to officers by previous encounters outside of the store. He directed officers to the front parking lot of the store and pointed toward Johnson as he walked away from the business.

Johnson was detained while the employee was questioned about the events, the report said. The employee stated that prior to law enforcement’s arrival, he was walking inside the store when he noticed Johnson entering and walking toward the middle raceway.

The employee says Johnson then grabbed a 12-inch table fan worth $19.98 and removed it from its original box. He concealed the fan in his backpack before leaving the store.

During an interview with law enforcement, Johnson stated he took the fan because he was overheated. According to the report, officers searched Johnson’s backpack and found the black fan inside.

Johnson was arrested and authorities later discovered that he has had three prior convictions for theft. He was convicted of petit theft in April 1999 and May 2021, and he was convicted of grand theft in September 2012.

Johnson was charged with petit theft (3rd subsequent offense) and was was transported to the Lake County Jail with bond set at $2,000, according to court records.