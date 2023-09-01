4 pets adopted, dozens still need homes after Sumter shelter event

Four pets now have permanent homes thanks to an event at Sumter County Animal Services this past weekend, which still houses nearly 200 other pets.

On Saturday, August 26, Sumter County Animal Services (819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee) hosted its “Clear the Shelters” event, capping off a month-long series promoting pet adoption and fostering.

During the event, four pets were adopted and another four pets were fostered with the hope of finding a “furever” home.

“Casper” was adopted by the Houghston family, who says they will keep his name because he is all white.

“The name fits him,” said the family.

“Blue Jean” was another one of the puppies that was adopted. His family, the Adams, say they will wait a week to gauge his personality before renaming him.

Of the four animals that were fostered, one of them, “Aurora,” was able to qualify for a grant for surgery as a result of being fostered. At the event, several residents came forward to foster Aurora, but she ultimately ended up with Kendra Halfrety.

Halferty says Aurora loves splashing around in her above-ground plastic pool.

According to the Sumter County Animal Services website, there are approximately 169 cats and dogs that are looking for homes.

Adoption fees are currently being waived and all animals that are adopted are vaccinated for Rabies and other common diseases. Those animals are also spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter.

The shelter is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on how to adopt or foster and animal, visit the Sumter County Animal Services website.