Winn-Dixie will be closing pharmacies in wake of sale to ALDI

By Staff Report

Winn-Dixie will be closing its in-store pharmacies in the wake of an acquisition announced last month that its grocery stores will be acquired by ALDI.

Winn-Dixie pharmacy customers will receive a notice before their prescriptions are transferred to another location by the end of this year.

“Prior to the closing of the proposed merger agreements recently announced, Southeastern Grocers has entered into agreements to transfer prescription files to certain CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens,” said Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications & Community Southeastern Grocers Inc., in a statement.

“We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service,” Hurley added.

Winn-Dixie stores will continue to operate independently until the ALDI transaction closes in the first half of 2024.

The ALDI purchase includes the Winn-Dixie supermarkets at La Plaza Grande, Lake Sumter Landing and Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. ALDI has stores in Lady Lake, Trailwinds Village in Wildwood and Oxford.

