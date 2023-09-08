71.5 F
Give me a break!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So what are we talking about? Maybe one game a week (some games are played away), for a few hours. Give me a break! Maybe you could go over to the stadium and cheer the team on.

Paul Tuttle
Village of Richmond

 

