Fallen heroes of Sept. 11 will be remembered in memorial service on Monday

The FDNY 343 Club invites area residents to attend a memorial service to honor the 343 firefighters and paramedics who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center Towers.

The non-denominational service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 11 at St. Mark the Evangelist Church on County Road 42 in Summerfield.

On that fateful day 22 years ago, dozens of New York City’s finest rushed into the towers and 343 firefighters and paramedics never came out. They died trying to save the lives of those trapped in the inferno. These men and women rushed in while others rushed out.

The FDNY 343 Club is dedicated to remembering the heroic men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. During the program, the names of all 343 deceased firefighters will be read along with names of NYPD officers, Transit Authority officers, and others who died while attempting to rescue citizens trapped in the towers.