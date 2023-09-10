84.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Frank Leonard Giaccone

By Staff Report
1934 – 2023

Frank L. Giaccone passed away on September 6, 2023. Frank was born in Queens, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ursula, of 64 years. Frank is survived by his daughter Toni-Ann White (Bob White), Tina O’Malley (Dr. Michael O’Malley), son Frank C Giaccone, 13 grandchildren: Nathaniel (Janice), Caralyn (Ben), Amanda, Colin (Elizabeth),Katie, Brenna, Liam, Conor, Andrew (Kaitlyn),Gabrielle, Anisa (Christian), Julia, Mya and 6 Great grandchildren.

Frank retired from Con Edison and moved to the Villages in 2005. He is a Navy Veteran, an Honor Flight recipient, and active in many of the Villages Clubs including Woodworking, Con Ed Group, Deep Sea Fishing.

He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church as an Usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus for 58 years. He was honored with the Fr. McGivney Golden Knight Award.

Visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Thursday September 21 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services at Buffalo Ridge in The Villages. Funeral Mass will be September 22 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 11 am and Internment at 2pm at Bushnell National Cemetery.

