Judy Morris Williams

Judy Williams was born in Norfolk, Virginia on June 8, 1937, and she died on July 23, 2023 as a result of a head injury from a fall in Gaithersburg Maryland.

Judy was a long-time resident of Florida, living in Arcadia, Summerfield, and more recently in The Villages.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Williams, parents, Robert and Ruth Morris, and an elder Sister, Ruth Ash. She is survived by three sons, Edward Bartholomew (Carol), Stephen Bartholomew (Susanne), and Timothy. There are three grandchildren, Randyn and Louis Bartholomew, and Janice Skarzynski (Thomas), and two great granddaughters, Zoe and Morgan. Two surviving brothers live in The Villages. Robert and James Morris.

Judy was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. She was a member of the Belleview United Methodist Church but attended New Covenant while living in The Villages. God, family and country were her priorities. Friends in her neighborhood and exercise class were also important. Up until her last few years, Judy enjoyed travel to foreign places, especially Caribbean Cruises and in the good old USA. She was an avid reader and for many years did a lot of knitting.

Ashes will be scattered in Virginia Beach and Daytona Beach with appropriate memorial memories, dates yet to be determined. The family would like to thank the many people who have been a part of Judy’s life.