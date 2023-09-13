John Jay Vanderwende, 88, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, September 8, 2023. He was born May 28, 1935, in Passaic, NJ to John J. and Elva (nee Terhune) Vanderwende.

John was an executive in the Poultry industry where he worked with Frank Purdue and others developing a breed of chicken to be used commercially. He was an avid fisherman fresh or salt water, he truly enjoyed Model Railroading and was a member of The Villages Model Railroad Club.

He was preceded by his loving wife of 64 years Bernice Emma Elizabeth Vanderwende. He is survived by his sons: Robert Wayne Vanderwende and John William Vanderwende; daughters: Debra S. Vanderwende and Lynne Ann (Randy) Steibeck; niece, Diane Kupchak; and 5 grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.