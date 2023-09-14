Pair arrested after reusable bags loaded with stolen merchandise at Walmart

Two people were arrested after reusable bags were allegedly loaded with stolen merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jessica Ann Wicker, 33, of Summerfield, put 21 items with a total value of $169 into the reusable bags and left the store without paying for the merchandise shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She got into the front passenger seat of a gray 2019 Jeep.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the Jeep, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Zachary Jacob Briggs, also of Summerfield. He was asked to empty his pockets and it was revealed he was in possession of a knife and a glass smoking pipe. A search of the Jeep turned up syringes, fentanyl and marijuana.

Wicker was arrested on charges of theft and drug possession. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Briggs was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.