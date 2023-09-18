Villager found passed out in golf cart after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager was found passed out in a golf cart after leaving Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages Public Safety Department found the golf cart early Saturday morning in the roadway at Golden Ridge Drive and Williamsburg Avenue in the Village of Poinciana. The golf cart was running, with its lights on and parked in front of a driveway.

The driver of the golf cart was identified as 60-year-old Scott James Ras of the Village of Poinciana, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The EMS personnel reported he was “talking gibberish and kept repeating himself.”

A deputy arrived on the scene and Ras indicated he wanted to go home. He said he had been at Lake Sumter Landing. His speech was slurred and he had to hang onto his golf cart for balance.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed that Ras has three previous drunk driving convictions in New York.

Ras was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.