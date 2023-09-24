Rapidly aging population in The Villages driving demand for in-home care

By 2024, an estimated 23.54 percent of residents in The Villages and the surrounding areas will be over the age of 65, a 12 percent increase in just a little over a decade.

Many live well into their 80’s, 90’s and 100’s, requiring assistance with chronic conditions such as arthritis, dementia, and loss of mobility.

Over 90 percent of older adults prefer to age in place, making in-home care services one of the most in-demand services in our nation.

To help meet that need, Assisting Hands Home Care has opened a new location at the Santa Fe Professional Center on County Road 466.

The new Assisting Hands Home Care location is under the management of Adam and Linda Slonik, who say they were inspired by their personal journey, in memory of their mom, Naomi.

“We want to give people with a passion to help an avenue to make a positive difference in someone else’s life. Caregivers who work with the elderly, and disabled, or offer respite care for families, work diligently to take care of their clients. As experienced local business owners and caregivers, we offer our employees hands-on training, competitive pay, and flexible schedules to maintain work/life balance. We strive for all clients, and caregivers, to always be treated with respect, kindness, and dignity,” the Skolniks said in a news release announcing the launch of Assisting Hands Home Care here in The Villages.

They said their goal is to help seniors age comfortably and independently in their own homes through caregiving services.

They said their caregivers are highly trained and carefully screened to ensure they have the skills and compassionate approach to provide effective care. Their elderly care services include Alzheimer’s Care, post-operative care, post-surgery recovery assistance, and non-medical home health care.